× Derby High school soccer players accused of beating opposing team player during game

DERBY — A Derby high school soccer players was arrested and facing charges related to a fight during a September game versus Torrington.

Police said that the victim and the suspect were both going for the ball, when they got into a minor argument.

Two other players from Derby allegedly approached the girl from Torrington, knocking her to the ground and hit her numerous times in the head.

Police said that “this went well beyond a rough play between players.”

The player in question turned themselves in earlier this week.

They are being charged with assault in the second degree and breach of peace in the second degree.