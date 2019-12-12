× Donor gives UConn $3 million for biology, ecology research

STORRS — An anonymous donor has given the University of Connecticut $3 million to fund ecology and evolutionary biology research.

The school says the gift will be used to hire two research positions in its College of Libral Arts and Sciences.

UConn professor Eric Schultz, who teaches ecology and evolutionary biology says the work, which involves studying and teaching about the earth’s biological diversity is important given the high rate of human-caused extinctions.

The school says the gift will help UConn President Thomas Katsouleas with his goal of doubling the school’s research enterprise over the next 10 years.