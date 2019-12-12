Enfield hockey community holds charity to raise money for cancer-stricken coach and wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENFIELD -- The Enfield hockey community came out Wednesday to support Tom and Liz Terhune who were both recently diagnosed with cancer.

The event was held by the Enfield Hockey Association at the Enfield Twin rinks Wednesday. Tom is a longtime coach with the association. The event had raffles and other activities such as family skate.

"Everybody is just pitching in and lending a helping hand to this family," said one event organizer, Julie Malecki.

All the funds received from last night's event went right to the family.

If you are interested in helping, click here.