Former Old Lyme TV personality sentenced to 3 years in prison; sued by child molestation victim

OLD LYME — A former home remodeling show personality convicted of molesting a 10-year-old girl at his Connecticut home is being sued by the victim and her family.

37-year-old Christopher Dionne was sentenced to three years in prison at a New London court Wednesday.

According to officials, he also must serve 10 years of probation after prison and register as a sex offender.

Dionne appeared on an episode of HGTV’s “Family Flip.” Production of his new show, A&E’s “House Rescue,” was suspended after his arrest last year.

Prosecutors said he inappropriately touched his daughter’s best friend in November 2017.

Dionne maintains his innocence and intends to appeal. He is now incarcerated at Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Uncasville.