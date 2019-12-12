Google unveils top searches of 2019

NEW YORK – In 2019, people across the country turned to Google for all the answers. Now, Google has unveiled its 2019 Year In Search, a look at the top trending searches of the year.

From the viral sensation of Lil Nas X’s song “Old Town Road” to Billy Porter’s extravagant red carpet ensembles, the year’s most popular searches have been laid out for all to see, giving us a glimpse of what America really wants to know.

The list includes everything from news and entertainment to the classic, “What is…” query.

As a farewell to the 2010’s the search engine has also provided insights into trending searches across the decade.

Remember the “Pants on the Ground” song? Yeah, neither did we until we saw it on the list.

Below, we’ve laid out the top ten overall searches of the year to refresh your memory, as well as every category in Google’s Year In Search.

1. Disney Plus

The hottest streaming service of the year claimed the top spot in Google searches this year. The concept is by no means revolutionary, but its almost never-ending list of nostalgic and new titles appeals to many.

And don’t forget, Disney Plus gave us the give that keeps on giving — Baby Yoda from “The Mandalorian.”

2. Cameron Boyce

The sudden death of the 20-year-old actor Cameron Boyce struck a chord with many searchers this year.

Boyce was found unresponsive in his California home on July 6. An autopsy confirmed he died in his sleep after a seizure related to epilepsy.

He starred in the Disney Channel show “Jessie” from 2011 to 2015. He also appeared in “Mirrors,” “Eagle Eye” with Shia LaBeouf and “Grown Ups” with Adam Sandler, and in the Disney Channel’s “Descendants.”

3. Nipsey Hussle

Influential rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in front of his clothing store May 31, sending waves of shock through the rap community.

The rapper had founded his own record label, All Money In, in 2010, according to IMDB. He had also worked with dozens of successful artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Drake, YG, Ty Dolla Sign, Meek Mill and Young Thug.

4. Hurricane Dorian

It’s been a whirlwind year for extreme weather, and Hurricane Dorian was no exception. The storm slammed the Bahamas, United States and Canada in September, killing at least 30 people in the Bahamas.

Numerous cities up the coast declared states of emergency and issued mandatory evacuations as hurricane-force winds battered the coast. The storm left extensive damage in many places, especially the Bahamas.

5. Antonio Brown

The former NFL player was released from the New England Patriots following accusations by two women of sexual misconduct, including rape. Brown denies the allegations.

The Patriots were the third team to let go of Brown in 2019. Days after being released, he said on Twitter that he “will not be playing in the NFL anymore.”

6. Luke Perry

Former “Beverly Hills 90210” star Luke Perry died March 4 after suffering a massive stroke.

Perry was launched into fame as the wildly popular character Dylan McKay. He also had roles in the hit television series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Riverdale,” and appeared in the Quentin Tarantino film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which premiered after his death.

7. ‘Avengers: Endgame’

The Disney and Marvel film shot past “Avatar” to become the highest-grossing film ever. The film, starring Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, made more than $2.789 billion worldwide by the end of July.

8. ‘Game of Thrones’

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” released its final season, sending fans into a downward spiral of unmet expectations and withdrawal. Many felt the storylines were rushed and sloppy, while others were just going through it without their beloved show.

9. iPhone 11

iPhone dropped their iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, outfitted with updated cameras and flashy new colors, leaving users to decide whether or not they would upgrade for the minor new features it offers.

10. Jussie Smollett

The “Empire” actor became embroiled in controversy after the actor reported a hate crime attack in January which investigators later concluded had been a false claim meant to boost his public profile.

The City of Chicago later filed a lawsuit against him, seeking to recover more than $130,000 to cover police overtime during the investigation.

That’s the end of our crash course on 2019’s top searches, but take a look at the rest of Google’s trending searches by category below.

News

1. Hurricane Dorian

2. Notre Dame Cathedral

3. Women’s World Cup

4. Area 51 raid

5. Copa America

6. El Paso shooting

7. Sri Lanka

8. Government shutdown

9. Equifax data breach settlement

10. California earthquake

People

1. Antonio Brown

2. Jussie Smollett

3. James Charles

4. Kevin Hart

5. R. Kelly

6. 21 Savage

7. Lori Loughlin

8. Jordyn Woods

9. Bryce Harper

10. Robert Kraft

Actors

1. Jussie Smollett

2. Kevin Hart

3. Lori Loughlin

4. Felicity Huffman

5. Keanu Reeves

6. Rami Malek

7. Joaquin Phoenix

8. Kate Beckinsale

9. Halle Bailey

10. Maisie Williams

Athletes

1. Antonio Brown

2. Bryce Harper

3. David Ortiz

4. Andrew Luck

5. Myles Garrett

6. Megan Rapinoe

7. Russell Westbrook

8. Zion Williamson

9. Melvin Gordon

10. Alex Morgan

Diets

1. Intermittent fasting diet

2. Dr. Sebi diet

3. Noom diet

4. 1200 calories diet

5. Keto ultra diet

6. Golo diet

7. Dubrow diet

8. Sirtfood diet

9. No carbs no sugar diet

10. Endomorph diet

Home Styles

1. Farmhouse style

2. Colonial house style

3. Cape Cod house style

4. Spanish style house

5. Art deco style

6. Japanese style house

7. Craftsman style home

8. Transitional style

9. Prairie style homes

10. Modern style homes

Outfit Ideas

1. EGirl outfit

2. Eboy outfit

3. Soft girl outfit

4. Biker shorts outfit

5. VSCO girl outfit

6. Dickies outfit

7. White jeans outfit

8. Fila outfit

9. Champion outfit

10. Leather pants outfit

Fashion Styles

1. Camp style

2. Egirl style

3. Eboy style

4. Steampunk style

5. Harajuku Style

6. Preppy style

7. Yankii style

8. Vintage style

9. VSCO girl style

10. Emo style

Recipes

1. Shepherds pie recipe

2. Chicken parmigiana recipe

3. Ham glaze recipe

4. Charoset recipe

5. Snickerdoodle cookies recipe

6. Chaffle recipe

7. Chicken cacciatore recipe

8. Popeyes chicken sandwich recipe

9. Tater tot casserole recipe

10. King cake recipe

Trip to…

1. Trip to Maldives

2. Trip to Japan

3. Trip to Bora Bora

4. Trip to Vegas

5. Trip to Mexico

6. Trip to Alaska

7. Trip to New Orleans

8. Trip to California

9. Trip to New York

10. Trip to Costa Rica

Movies

1. “Avengers Endgame”

2. “Captain Marvel”

3. “Joker”

4. “Toy Story 4”

5. “Lion King”

6. “It Chapter Two”

7. “Frozen 2”

8. “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”

9. “Midsommar”

10. “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark”

Passing

1. Cameron Boyce

2. Nipsey Hussle

3. Luke Perry

4. Jeffrey Epstein

5. Tyler Skaggs

6. Beth Chapman

7. John Witherspoon

8. John Singleton

9. Eddie Money

10. Elijah Cummings

Weddings

1. Miranda Lambert wedding

2. Jennifer Lawrence wedding

3. Justin Bieber wedding

4. Miley Cyrus wedding

5. Chiquis Rivera wedding

6. Chris Pratt wedding

7. Joe Jonas wedding

8. Elvis Duran wedding

9. Zoë Kravitz wedding

10. Jake Paul Tana Mongeau wedding

Musicians and Bands

1. R. Kelly

2. 21 Savage

3. Billie Eilish

4. Lil Nas X

5. A$AP Rocky

6. Mötley Crüe

7. Lizzo

8. Gladys Knight

9. Tekashi 69

10. Joy Villa

Professional Sports Scores

1. Washington Nationals

2. Boston Bruins

3. St. Louis Cardinals

4. Dallas Cowboys

5. St. Louis Blues

6. Milwaukee Bucks

7. Chicago Bears

8. Minnesota Twins

9. Toronto Raptors

10. Tampa Bay Rays

Songs

1. “Old Town Road”

2. “7 Rings”

3. “Shallow”

4. “Sunflower”

5. “Truth Hurts”

6. “Lose You To Love Me”

7. “Sicko Mode”

8. “thank u, next”

9. “Act Up”

10. “Bury a Friend”

TV Shows

1. “Game of Thrones”

2. “Stranger Things”

3. “When They See Us”

4. “Chernobyl”

5. “The Mandalorian”

6. “The Umbrella Academy”

7. “Euphoria”

8. “Dead to Me”

9. “Surviving R. Kelly”

10. “The Boys”

People of the Red Carpet

1. Billy Porter red carpet

2. Cardi B red carpet

3. Lady Gaga red carpet

4. Amy Schumer husband red carpet

5. Jenny McCarthy red carpet

6. BTS Grammy red carpet

7. Caitlyn Jenner red carpet

8. Richard Madden Golden Globes red carpet

9. Brie Larson red carpet

10. Brienne of Tarth red carpet

What is…?

1. What is area 51

2. What is a vsco girl

3. What is momo

4. What is a boomer

5. What is quid pro quo

6. What is camp fashion

7. What is disney plus

8. What is bird box about

9. What is a mandalorian

10. What is brexit

Where is…?

1. Where is Sri Lanka

2. Where is the Super Bowl this year

3. Where is Area 51

4. Where is 21 Savage from

5. Where is the hurricane now

6. Where is Xur

7. Where is Clemson football team from

8. Where is Gonzaga University located

9. Where is Stranger Things filmed

10. Where is Pebble Beach Golf Course

Babies

1. Baby Yoda

2. Baby Shark

3. Royal baby

4. Kim Kardashian Kanye West baby

5. Cardi B baby

6. Trey Songz baby

7. Andy Cohen baby

8. Shawn Johnson baby

9. Amy Schumer baby

10. Hoda Kotb baby