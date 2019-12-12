Manchester firefighters douse vehicle fire after oil spill on roadway

MANCHESTER — Firefighters fought a vehicle Thursday morning that followed spilled gasoline onto the road. The fire happened in the area of 330 Tolland Turnpike, near a Sunoco station.

According to Manchester Fire Rescue, the fuel tank on the vehicle failed which caused the gasoline, and fire, to spill onto the roadway. It requited to use of foam to extinguish.

DEEP responded to the scene as well to coordinate a clean-up and to assess any environmental impacts.

No injuries were reported and the gas station was not affected.