Members of organized retail theft crime ring charged in connection with New Canaan thefts

NEW CANAAN — Two people were charged in connection with a multi-state retail theft crime ring investigation.

New Canaan police said that their investigation began in October after thieves stole the local Ralph Lauren store multiple times with in days of each other.

Witnesses told police that the suspects would park their car in a no parking zone, leave the car to enter the building, steal a few items, return to the car and speed away.

On October 13, a police officer working an off duty security assignment noticed a car parking in a no parking zone. Two people got out of the car but both eventually returned to the car when they saw the officer.

The car sped off and at one point hit a police car on Cherry Street. The suspects eventually ditched the car and were seen running towards Forest Street.

K-9’s tried to locate the suspects but could not at the time.

A multi-state task forced was created due to similar crimes that occurred in Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, different areas of Connecticut and Maine.

Police identified Aysia Ryan,20, of Windsor as a suspect. Ryan was arrested in Auburn, Mass. after a police pursuit on December 11.

Ryan is facing counts of larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Police were also able to obtain a warrant for a Jahliil Parrot, who is currently incarcerated in New York. Another warrant is expected to come soon for another female suspect.

The stores from over six states reported that the thieves stole nearly $90,000 worth of items.

More warrants from other states are expected for the members.