12 Deals of Christmas
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old

New Haven fire department holds Christmas tree fire safety demonstration

Posted 5:41 PM, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:31PM, December 12, 2019

NEW HAVEN -- 'Tis the season for Christmas trees and the New Haven fire department wants to help with the safety aspect of having one.

The New Haven Fire Department held a Christmas Tree fire safety demonstration Thursday morning.

The event was held at New Haven Regional Fire School on Ella T Grasso Boulevard.

Here are some tips to keep you and your family safe during the holidays:

  • that trees should be three feet away from a heat source,
  • water real trees daily to prevent dryness, check light strands for wear and tear
  • turn off the tree when you are asleep or not home.
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.