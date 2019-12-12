New Haven fire department holds Christmas tree fire safety demonstration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- 'Tis the season for Christmas trees and the New Haven fire department wants to help with the safety aspect of having one.

The New Haven Fire Department held a Christmas Tree fire safety demonstration Thursday morning.

The event was held at New Haven Regional Fire School on Ella T Grasso Boulevard.

Here are some tips to keep you and your family safe during the holidays:

that trees should be three feet away from a heat source,

water real trees daily to prevent dryness, check light strands for wear and tear

turn off the tree when you are asleep or not home.