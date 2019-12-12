Police identify 2-year-old boy killed in New Canaan driveway incident

NEW CANAAN — Officials have identified the nearly two-year-old boy that died unexpectedly Tuesday morning after being struck by a car.

Police say 23-month-old Lucas “Lukey” Richard McGee, was the young child they received a 911 call about reporting he had been struck by a vehicle in the driveway of a residence on North Wilton Road.

Lucas was transported to Norwalk Hospital, where emergency room personnel provided emergency care.

Despite the efforts of many first responders, and emergency room personnel, the child succumbed to grave injuries.

In Lucas’ obituary, family remembers him as a child whose smiles and hugs brightened everyone’s day.

“His uncontrollable belly laugh when tickled provided hours of fun for everyone around him. He had endless love of the outdoors and took pride in selecting just the right pair of shoes each morning to go outside and check out the ‘car cars,'”family wrote. “With gratitude from his parents and caretakers, Lukey contributed beyond his years to the household tidiness, making sure his dishes were always in the sink and his dirty clothes in the laundry room.”

A funeral service will be held Saturday in New Canaan.

This incident is currently under investigation by New Canaan Police Accident Reconstruction team as well as members of the Wilton and Darien Police Department Accident Reconstruction teams.

Police said, “We ask that the entire New Canaan Community put this child and the child’s family in their thoughts and prayers.”