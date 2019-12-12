Sunny, cold Thursday; tracking storm for weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday will be sunny but cooler with highs in the low-mid 30s.

But the chill won't last. Temperatures will be in the 40s on Friday with the chance for a late day shower. Then we'll see another RAIN STORM Saturday with highs in the 50s. Once again we could get quite a bit of rain with 1"-2" possible. Since the ground is frozen, there's another chance for poor drainage issues as the water tries to find a place to go. So in the coming days, you may want to make sure the drains around your house are all cleared away.

There is another chance for a winter storm by Tuesday of next week. It doesn't look like a blockbuster storm but there is a chance for snow and ice accumulation.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sunny, colder. High: low-mid 30s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows: 20-25.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for rain showers and possibly a brief period of scattered wintry mix. High: Near 40.

SATURDAY: Periods of rain, some heavy, warm. High: 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 40s.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: Near 40.

TUESDAY: Chance for snow/wintry mix. High: 30s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli