× Third flu-relate death announced by DPH

HARTFORD — The Department of Health announced Thursday that another person has died due to a influenza-associated death.

This brings the total number of deaths to three people.

The DPH report also said that 29 people were hospitalized due to symptoms associated with influenza. A total of 120 people have been hospitalized in the 2019-2020 season.

The flu can cause serious health problems, especially for those with chronic health conditions such as asthma, the elderly, and infants who are too young to be immunized. In the 2018-2019 flu season DPH reported 3,506 people hospitalized with flu-associated illness in Connecticut and a total of 88 deaths related to the flu.

It is recommended the people 65 years and older get a flu shot instead of a nasal spray vaccine. The nasal spray vaccine is only approved for use in non-pregnant individuals between the ages of 2-49 and is not effective for anyone over the age of 50. They can get any flu vaccine approved for use in that age group with no preference for any one vaccine over another.

There are regular flu shots that are approved for use in people 65 years and older and there also are two vaccines designed specifically for people 65 years and older.

To get vaccinated for the flu check with your regular heath care provider or pharmacy to see if they have the flu vaccine available. To find a flu clinic near you, visit the HealthMap Vaccine Finder by clicking here.

For more information on influenza and vaccination, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

DPH posts a weekly flu update on the Influenza Surveillance and Statistics webpage.