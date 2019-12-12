12 Deals of Christmas
Trump criticizes climate activist Thunberg after Time honor

Posted 11:14 AM, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:51AM, December 12, 2019

MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 11: Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg gives a speech at the plenary session during the COP25 Climate Conference on December 11, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. The COP25 conference brings together world leaders, climate activists, NGOs, indigenous people and others for two weeks in an effort to focus global policy makers on concrete steps for heading off a further rise in global temperatures. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says it’s “ridiculous” that Time named climate activist Greta Thunberg as its Person of the Year.

He’s taking aim at the 16-year-old Swede in a tweet.

He says she “must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!”

And he advises, “Chill Greta, Chill!” In response, Thunberg has changed her Twitter profile biography.

It now describes her as “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

She’s become the face of a new generation of environmental activists, drawing large crowds at protests and conferences.

