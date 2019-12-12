MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 11: Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg gives a speech at the plenary session during the COP25 Climate Conference on December 11, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. The COP25 conference brings together world leaders, climate activists, NGOs, indigenous people and others for two weeks in an effort to focus global policy makers on concrete steps for heading off a further rise in global temperatures. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)
Trump criticizes climate activist Thunberg after Time honor
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says it’s “ridiculous” that Time named climate activist Greta Thunberg as its Person of the Year.
He’s taking aim at the 16-year-old Swede in a tweet.
He says she “must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!”
And he advises, “Chill Greta, Chill!” In response, Thunberg has changed her Twitter profile biography.
So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE