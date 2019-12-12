× Trump criticizes climate activist Thunberg after Time honor

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says it’s “ridiculous” that Time named climate activist Greta Thunberg as its Person of the Year.

He’s taking aim at the 16-year-old Swede in a tweet.

He says she “must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!”

And he advises, “Chill Greta, Chill!” In response, Thunberg has changed her Twitter profile biography.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

It now describes her as “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

She’s become the face of a new generation of environmental activists, drawing large crowds at protests and conferences.