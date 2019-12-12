× Wilton teen nominated for Vroom Women Awards 2019 Driver of the Year

WILTON — A local teen is making a name for herself on the racetrack all before graduating high school. Emma Delattre, a senior at Wooster School in Danbury, was nominated by Vroom magazine for the 2019 Driver of the Year in the Rok SuperFinal competition. She is one of 12 women nominated for the award.

Mary Delattre, Emma’s mother, told FOX61 that Emma began racing karts when she was eight and then began racing internationally at 11. Emma has represented Team USA in the World Finals for the last two years as the only female.

Voting for the award ends December 14. If you are interested in voting, click here.