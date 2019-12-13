12 Deals of Christmas
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old

2 men arrested in connection with Hartford rim and tire theft investigation

Posted 6:30 PM, December 13, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

HARTFORD — For the second time in about one week, police arrested two more suspects in connection with a rim and tire theft investigation.

Through an investigation, police said that Edwin Rangasammy Jr.,31, was attempting to sell rims and tires from a recent rim and tire theft.

During the arrest, a Ruger .380 caliber gun semi-automatic gun was found along with 150 bags of heroin.

Usuan Weems,28, was also arrested at the scene and charged with an additional unrelated warrant.

Both men are facing several charges including possessions of narcotics and fourth degree larceny.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.