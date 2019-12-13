2 men arrested in connection with Hartford rim and tire theft investigation

HARTFORD — For the second time in about one week, police arrested two more suspects in connection with a rim and tire theft investigation.

Through an investigation, police said that Edwin Rangasammy Jr.,31, was attempting to sell rims and tires from a recent rim and tire theft.

During the arrest, a Ruger .380 caliber gun semi-automatic gun was found along with 150 bags of heroin.

Usuan Weems,28, was also arrested at the scene and charged with an additional unrelated warrant.

Both men are facing several charges including possessions of narcotics and fourth degree larceny.