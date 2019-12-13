× Airbnb announces new features to protect hosts, guests and neighbors during the holiday season

HARTFORD — Airbnb announced Friday new efforts to ensure safety among users during the holidays.

The company which is one of world’s largest offering lodging, home-stays and tourism experiences, says its expecting a record-setting 4.5 million guest stays on New Year’s Eve.

Airbnb’s new features and policies include new mechanisms to support hosts, guests and neighbors who have concerns about unauthorized parties or disturbances as 2020 rolls in.

A new initiative around neighborhood support better resolves complaints about disturbances or nuisance in the communities Airbnb hosts call home, the company said.

That includes an updated global Neighborhood Support Page www.airbnb.com/neighbors, where neighbors and community members can submit grievances.

If real-time support is needed regarding submitted concerns, Neighborhood Support Line has also been rolled out as an urgent communication channel.

These new features are in addition to recent policy updates that ban “party houses” and “open invite” events, and increased enforcement against reckless behavior, according to the company.

Read more about the new tools and efforts, here.