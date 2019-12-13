Chance for rain Friday; Periods of rain, heavy at times, Saturday

Happy Friday! Skies will stay cloudy today as we have some precipitation moving in. As it starts falling during the late morning and mid-day hours, rain may freeze on contact with the ground in a few spots in central/northern CT, especially in the valleys. As temperatures warm up across the state, colder air can get “stuck” in the valleys, leading to that icing chance. Overall, temperatures will continue to rise as we head through the day with rain gradually becoming more consistent.

Tonight, the rain will fall heavily at times.

There is another chance for a winter storm by Tuesday of next week. It doesn’t look like a blockbuster storm but there is a chance for snow and ice accumulation.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for rain showers and possibly a brief period of scattered wintry mix. High: Near 40.

SATURDAY: Periods of rain, some heavy, warm. High: 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 40s.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: Near 40.

TUESDAY: Chance for snow/wintry mix. High: 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid 30s

