× Courtney, Hayes add their support to impeachment

U.S. Reps. Joe Courtney and Jahana Hayes have added their names to those supporting the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The announcements Friday mean all five members of Connecticut’s all-Democratic delegation are now on the record saying they will vote in favor of impeachment.

Both U.S. Reps. John Larson and Rosa DeLauro announced Tuesday they will vote in favor of the two charges: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Rep. Jim Himes told The Associated Press earlier this month, before the specific articles had been announced, that the congressman would vote