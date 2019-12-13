Crews containing car fire, smoke on I-91 N in Enfield; owner says he purchased the car hours ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENFIELD --A car shut down I-91 NB Friday afternoon after catching fire.

FOX61 was the first on scene and arrived before firefighters.

The car caught on fire just before exit 47 on I-91 northbound.

While on-scene, crews spoke with the occupants of the vehicle who said that they are happy no one was injured.

However, according to the driver he just purchased the vehicle for parts from an owner in the Hartford county area for about $250.

The occupants were driving the car to Enfield and were not too far from their exit when it suddenly started catching fire.

Gabe Campbell said, “I started smelling transmission fluid, I was able to tell it was that smell because I got to a university where we learned these things. We were sitting in the car when we noticed something was wrong, but when the car started dripping fire we knew we had to get out.

The car was towed away, but according to the driver it is not at a total loss and can still be used for the necessary parts.

