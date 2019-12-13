× Danbury teen arrested for threat against high school student

DANBURY — Danbury Police said a 14-year-old female was arrested and charged after a threatening text thread was sent to several Danbury High School students and parents.

Police said the incident occurred on November 26th when they received a number of complaints regarding the text thread.

The threatening text thread appeared to have been sent initially to a student, asking the student if they would be attending school on the following day. The next message then suggested that the student would be the ‘first’ target of a shooting at the school, according to police. The source of the threat was unknown to the recipient, and it appeared to have been sent through a ‘spoofed’ telephone number.

Police opened an investigation and had assistance from the high school resource officers and administration personnel. Police said through multiple search warrants and interviews, they were able to identify the 14-year-old female.

The teen was arrested Thursday and charged with Threatening 2nd and Breach of Peace 2nd. She will appear in Juvenile Court at a later date.

Police note that this was the second arrest made in regards to social media threats made against Danbury High School students.