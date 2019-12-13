Early bird and last minute shoppers visit Westfarms Mall for their holiday shopping 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- Christmas is only 12 days away which means there is not much time left to do your holiday shopping.

FOX61 visited Westfarms Mall to see where shoppers stand and it was a mixture of both. Some started early while others are saving it for last minute.

Joseph Geremia and his wife Michelle of Bethany are both last minute shoppers and are still on the hunt of the perfect gifts.

"Everyone has so much of everything already. I'm trying to look for something unique and special that they might not have and rather than buy lots of little things. I'm trying to just focus in on one thing that's large and stuff their stockings with other things," said Michelle.

With Christmas just days away, Westfarms Mall was filled with shoppers. Some took their time while others were in a rush.

"You're going to see a very healthy flow of shoppers through Westfarms over the next two weeks," said Amanda Sirica, spokesperson for Westfarms Mall.

According to the National Retail Federation, people are continuing to start their holiday shopping earlier in the year. They say with the condensed holiday season, consumers are feeling the pressure to get their shopping done in time.

However, every year, there is always that small percentage of last minute shoppers and retail stores specifically offer deals targeted at them.

"It's really important that you know what you're shopping for, know what the stores have for availability, call before you come, have sales associates help you. You can be your best friend when you're doing last minute shopping," added Sirica.

One group of work friends all agreed and said starting early is the way to go.

"Some stocking stuffers for Christmas of course. My kids, my husband," said Alyssa Pagan of Wallingford.

"I just keep shopping so I just spend more money so it's all good. My husband will love to hear that too I'm sure," said Christine Urciuoli of Newington.

"I've started early this year so I don't need that much but the opportunity to come to Westfarms because I'm from Branford, it couldn't be anything to pass up on," said Maryann Trocchio of Branford.

For those who have not done their shopping yet, Westfarms Mall has extended hours until 9 p.m. on weekdays.

Next Sunday, the mall will stay open until 8 p.m.

41.762084 -72.742015