Fight inside Norwich homes leads to one person shot

NORWICH — A person was shot inside a Norwich home during a house party on November 1.

Officers responded early that morning on calls of the large party causing a disturbance in the area of East Main Street.

Police said that a few party goers got into a fight and at one point, Kenyatta Peake showed a gun and pointed it at the victim.

Another suspect, who was already placed under arrest by police, shot at the victim.

The person was received only minor injuries from the bullet and did not go to the hospital. Police said there was at least one juvenile present at the time of the shooting.

Peake,18, is charged with threatening in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and rick of injury to a minor. He is scheduled to be in court December 26.