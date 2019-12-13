Fire rips through home in Jewett City

12 Deals of Christmas
JEWETT CITY — A fire erupted at a home in Jewett City Friday.

According to the Yantic Fire Engine Company #1 Facebook page, the fire started around 6:30 a.m. Friday on North Main Street.

The home seemed to have suffered heavy damage from the fire.

It took multiple departments from around the area to put out the fire. Crew battles the fire for a few hours before being able to put it out.

It is unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire or if anyone was injured.

