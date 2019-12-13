Foodie Friday: Toasted Oat Cafe in Canton

CANTON — Creative, tasty and comfort, three things that you will find at Toasted Oat Cafe in Canton.

In just its second year of operation, this cozy joint along Albany Turnpike is a true hidden gem that has it all.

The menu features breakfast and lunch options that will knock your socks off.

Owner Lars Rydingsward says it’s all about putting creative twists on each dish. He’s turned typical morning favorites into perfectly palate-pleasing options! Enter the “Packed Bowl” which is filled with eggs, cheese, shaved steak, grilled onions and mushrooms over tater tots with garlic mayo.

It’ll have you saying, C’mon!

“We make sure you don’t go home hungry,” laughed Rydingsward. “People love all the options we have.”

There are no shortages of choices, especially at lunch. Sandwiches top the list.

The popular “Bronx Bomber” sandwich is packed with pastrami and topped with coleslaw and onions. Perhaps you may want to add some tater tots (even sweet potato is an option) to your order.

If you are looking for something on the more healthy side, the salads are fresh and uber fun.

The #Healthy is a kale blend topped with gorgonzola cheese, dried cranberries, tomato, onion, avocado & raspberry vinaigrette dressing (if you are feeling it, you can add sweet potato tots).

Good food and great people rise to the top of this Foodie Friday find!

Perhaps Tom T. said it best in an online review, “Where else can you enjoy sitting down to good food and hear Jerry Garcia on the playlist? Loved the feel.”