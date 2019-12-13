12 Deals of Christmas
Former NBA Commissioner Stern has emergency brain surgery

NEW YORK — Former NBA Commissioner David Stern has had emergency surgery after suffering a brain hemorrhage while having lunch not far from league headquarters.

The league had no update on his condition Friday.

The 77-year-old Stern was stricken a day earlier at a midtown Manhattan restaurant.

Support for Stern has come from all across basketball. Stern served exactly 30 years as the NBA’s longest-tenured commissioner.

Adam Silver replaced him in 2014. Stern has remained affiliated with the league with the title of commissioner emeritus.

