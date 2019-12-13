× Former Yale student acquitted of sexual assault, sues school for $110 million

NEW HAVEN — A former Yale student acquitted of rape is suing the school for $110 million.

Saifullah Khan was accused in 2015 of sexual assault by a fellow student. Khan, a native of Afghanistan, was suspended from Yale and charged by campus police.

Khan was eventually acquitted of that charge in 2018 and was eventually able to be readmitted later that year. He was suspended again in October 2018 and eventually expelled.

The lawsuit seeks $110 million in damages, including loss of educational opportunities and emotional distress.

Khan has also been accused of assaulting two people he knew in Washington DC, but police have since closed the investigation.

Yale has not responded to the lawsuit.

Read the full civil complaint below: