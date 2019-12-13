FOX61 Student News: Breaking Records at Hand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Abby Leckey and Sophie Burt / Daniel Hand High School in Madison

Sports history books at Daniel Hand High school have been rewritten this year.

Long-standing records have been broken. Growing up as an athlete shapes and creates a person.

Their passion has only grown as they have matured from young athletes to where they are now. This passion for sports and working hard has paid off for two Daniel Hand students, Phoenix billings and Colin McCabe, have broken records that most athletes can only dream of breaking. As of 2019, They have made their high school dreams come true.

Senior running back, Colin McCabe has scored 48 touchdowns, contributing to getting the most points in a season with 202 points and most rushing yards in a game with 328 yards.

Senior quarterback Phoenix Billings is finishing up his high school career, by completing 52 career passing touchdowns breaking the record for most career passing touchdowns with 52. Students here at Hand are changing the sports game one touch down at a time. These records will one day be broken again as the Tigers keep getting better.