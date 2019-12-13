Free?! Did you say free? Free Shipping Day is December 14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Author: Michael Radostits

Free and guaranteed shipping?! Yes, please, put me on that guest list!

Saturday, December 14th is Free Shipping Day. More than 1,000 retailers are expected to participate. Stores like Target, JCPenney, and Kohl's are taking part in it.

Before you start stuffing your cart with items, Moneytips.com wants you to know how to do your shopping right.

You'll want to verify the free shipping status. Make sure the stores you're buying from are participating, and double-check that everything in your cart qualifies for free shipping before you check out.

Don't just settle for the shipping perk. Check for other coupons out there. You might be able to find another discount to save you even more money.

You'll also want to understand the return and refund options for what you buy, especially with free shipping included. It might ship free on Saturday, but if it needs to be returned, that round of shipping could become your responsibility.