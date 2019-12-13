Giants waive-injured DB Jenkins after his Twitter rant

12 Deals of Christmas
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 10: Janoris Jenkins #20 of the New York Giants intercepts a ball intended for Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots during the first quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY — The New York Giants waived-injured cornerback Janoris Jenkins, days after he engaged in a Twitter conversation in which he used offensive language.

Jenkins had said he injured his ankle in Monday night’s loss at Philadelphia that dropped the Giants to 2-11 with nine straight losses.

But coach Pat Shurmur made it clear that Jenkins’ actions on social media played a major role in the decision to release him.

Jenkins defended his use of the word “retard” in an exchange with a fan, saying it was acceptable language where he grew up.

