Glastonbury rescue crews at Riverfront Park for a vehicle in Connecticut River

GLASTONBURY — The Glastonbury Fire Department said they are responding to Riverfront Park on Welles street for a vehicle in the Connecticut River.

Crews say the call came in around 5 a.m. for a partially submerged vehicle. When crews arrived, they found a vehicle in the river. At the time, there was a dog in the vehicle, but it managed to get out. It was taken to a veterinary hospital.

At this time, no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.