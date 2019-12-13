× Governor Lamont directs flags to half-staff Saturday in remembrance of Sandy Hook tragedy

HARTFORD — Governor Ned Lamont announced Friday he is directed the U.S. and State of Connecticut flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday.

The flags will be lowered in remembrance of the Sandy Hook tragedy which took 26 lives seven years ago in Newtown.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags – including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise – should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

“We will never forget the twenty innocent, gentle children and six devoted educators whose lives were taken all too soon that terrible morning seven years ago. The tragedy that occurred that day is one of the worst in our history, but in its aftermath, we witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of humanity, hope, and kindness cascading into our state from over the entire world, spreading a message of love that we must proactively protect,” said Gov. Lamont

“Seven years ago, Connecticut was forever changed when 26 innocent people—six courageous educators and twenty loving children—were taken from their families and friends far too soon. We will never forget the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting and today we send the love and prayers of the state to the Newtown community as it continues to heal from this painful wound,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

