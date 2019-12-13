Love Wins Community Drive held in remembrance of Sandy Hook tragedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- Saturday, December 14th, marks seven years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Today, hundreds of volunteers will help the Ana Grace Project in collecting donations for the Love Wins Community Drive.

Volunteers from Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) and New Britain High School, along with community leaders, will help with the drive. It's the second year the drive has been held, focusing on giving and in remembrance of the Sandy Hook tragedy.

The Ana Grace Project was established in the memory of one of the victims of the tragedy.

The more than 250 volunteers will be collecting toys, winter clothing, baby items, and non-perishable food items that will go to organizations that serve the New Britain and Hartford areas.

If you would like to stop by and donate, volunteers will be outside Davidson Hall at CCSU, right along Stanley Street in New Britain, from 6 a.m. to noon.