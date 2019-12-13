Several Meriden police officers injured while conducting search warrant

MERIDEN — Multiple police officers were injured while trying to arrest suspects on December 10.

Several branches of the Meriden police department conducted a search and seizure warrant at a home on James Street.

As SWAT members were driving down Bartlett Street, they were hit by car that had just left the home on James Street that ran a stop sign.

The car struck three police vehicles and caused extensive damage. Several officers as well as some of the suspects were injured in the crash.

Police arrested the four people were driving in the car that crashed. Officers also carried on with the search and seized drugs, money and a gun.

Trevor Outlaw, Cequan Goodman, Charles Goodman, Junior Hernandez-Bautista. All four men are facing various charges including interfering with an officer.