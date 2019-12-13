SOURCES: Missing baby’s father is a suspect in the murder of her mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANSONIA - It's been nearly two weeks since an Ansonia mother was found murdered and her 1-year-old daughter discovered missing, but law enforcement sources have identified a suspect in the killing of 43-year-old Christine Holloway.

Ansonia Police, the lead investigators, have refused comment on whether they have a suspect. However, other sources tell FOX61 that Jose Morales, the father of missing one year-old Vanessa Morales, is a suspect in the murder of the baby’s mother. neighbors reacted to the breaking news

"Once they have finally say that he’s the one, then I might feel a little safer, but with the woods up here and everything, you know, you never know," said Georgianna Demelis, of Ansonia.

Businesses say there is no question the holiday hustle has been full of conversation about Holloway and little Vanessa Morales' whereabouts.

"It’s crazy because one of the clients that I recently did a couple of days ago lives next-door to the little girl," said Joseph Simko, of the Copper City Classic barber shop.

He said this client was among those being probed by police, who fired off questions many would expect in such a serious criminal investigation.

Among the businesses featuring pictures of the missing 1-year-old: Pooch Pizazz Groomings on Main Street.

"We watch the news and it’s sad and it happened too close our neighborhood and ,you know, we have two kids of our own, so it affects us a lot," said Edison Ramos, who owns the pet grooming business.

Jose Ramos, 43, has been in a New Haven jail since last week, following an unrelated arrest for illegal weapons charges. He is due in court next Wednesday, Dec. 18.