Suspect in connection with Naugatuck stolen car investigation arrested in New York

NAUGATUCK– Michael McCann-Ortiz was arrested Friday in connection with a stolen car investigation that began in July.

Police said that they tried to sop a red Honda CRV that was leaving the Walmart in Naugatuck July 18. It was learned that the car was stolen out of New Britain.

The car sped away and officers were not able to pull it over. Police were able to identify McCann-Ortiz,19, as the driver of the stolen car.

McCann-Ortiz was arrested by Westchester police when he crashed another stolen car in their jurisdiction in August. He was extradited to Connecticut December 12.

McCann-Ortiz is facing various charges including interfering with an officer and larceny in the third degree.