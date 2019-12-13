× West Hartford woman arrested, escorted off Spirit Airlines aircraft after pushing employee

WINDSOR LOCKS — State Police assigned to Bradley International Airport responded to reports of a confrontational individual aboard a Sprirt Airlines flight to Ft. Myers Thursday afternoon.

Officers say 59-year-old Sandra Cohen was handcuffed and escorted off an aircraft at approximately 4 p.m. after officials say she pushed a Spirit employee.

According to a release, a Spirit shift supervisor told State Police that Cohen was cursing, irritating and grabbed a flight attendant.

Cohen’s right to fly aboard the aircraft had been revoked, the supervisor told officers. However, she had taken her seat.

State Police say Cohen’s demeanor was confrontational and she failed to comply with officers’ numerous commands to leave the aircraft.

She was then handcuffed and escorted off the aircraft.

Cohen was charged with Simple Trespass, Interfere/ Resisting and Disorderly Conduct.

She was processed at Troop H, where she was released on a $5,000 bond.

Cohen is set to appear in Enfield Superior Court on December 27.