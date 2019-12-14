× Carjacker flees New Haven, only to be arrested in East Haven after crashing into police cruiser, civilian car

EAST HAVEN – Police say a man carjacked a vehicle in New Haven, but was unable to elude an officer in neighboring East Haven.

The theft, chase, and arrest happened on Monday night (December 9), but East Haven police released details on Saturday. On Monday, the New Haven Police Department broadcast information on a carjacking to surrounding towns. The stolen vehicle was described as a red Hyundai Elantra.

East Haven K-9 Officer Kevin McGuire was on patrol and saw a red Elantra with no visible license plate go by him on South End Road, Officer McGuire turned around and caught up to the vehicle on Stoddard Road. He attempted to pull the Hyundai over, but the operator attempted to flee, even striking Officer McGuire’s vehicle in the process. He then drove up a private driveway and struck another parked vehicle before getting out and fleeing on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, Biehl was taken into custody.

The New Haven Police Department arrived on scene a short time later and confirmed the vehicle Biehl was operating was in fact the same vehicle stolen earlier in the night during a forcible car-jacking on the New Haven end of South End Road. The New Haven Police Department took possession of the stolen vehicle for further investigation.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Cyrus Biehl, of Stoddard Road, East Haven. East Haven police have charged him with Larceny in the Third Degree , Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, Interfering with an Officer, Reckless Driving, Evading Responsibility, and Operating a Motor Vehicle w/o a License. Biehl was held on a $50,000 bond and arraigned on December 10. He has not entered a plea. He is due in court again December 19.