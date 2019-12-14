× Deadline to sign up for AccessHealthCT insurance plans: Midnight Sunday

HARTFORD–Open Enrollment to sign up for a 2020 health insurance plan through Access Health CT ends at midnight on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Connecticut residents can enroll online, over the phone, or in-person at any of the five Enrollment Fairs or five Enrollment Locations.

“If you are unable to finish your application by midnight on December 15, you can still get coverage that begins January 1, 2020 but you must call us at 1-855-372-2428 and leave a message with your full name and phone number, ” said Chief Executive Officer of Access Health CT, James Michel in a press release.

“Make sure you call us from a phone number where you can receive return phone calls. If you are unable to finish your application by midnight but call us on December 15, we will call you back at that phone number to help you finish your application for coverage that begins on January 1, 2020.”

Access Health CT is especially encouraging Connecticut’s millennials to enroll. A 2019 Access Health CT research report highlighted that millennials aged 26 to 34 represent the largest estimated population of the uninsured in the state.

“Our research is helping us better understand who is lacking health insurance in Connecticut,” said AHCT Director of Marketing, Andrea Ravitz, “Millennials are more likely to be uninsured compared to other generations. We can help connect you to a quality health plan—and we are the only way to qualify for financial help.”

Access Health CT is hosting “Enrollment Fairs” this weekend to help people meet the deadline, in New Haven, New Britain, Waterbury, and Bridgeport.

Enrollment fair information:

Saturday, December 14 – Bridgeport

St. Vincent’s Medical Center Cancer Center

2800 Main Street 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 14 – New Haven

James Hillhouse High School Cafeteria

480 Sherman Parkway 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 15 – New Britain

Central Connecticut State University ITBD

185 Main Street 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 15 – Waterbury

Waterbury City Hall

235 Grand Street 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

For more information Learn.AccessHealthCT.com/FindUs