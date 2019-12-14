Fire, utility crews respond to Glastonbury gas line fire caused by falling power line

12 Deals of Christmas
Posted 11:35 AM, December 14, 2019

GLASTONBURY – Fire officials say a falling branch knocked down live power lines, and ignited natural gas in an exposed section of pipeline early Saturday morning.

The hazardous situation started just after 6:30 a.m. on Strickland Street, a residential road that runs south off of Addison Road (Route 94). Firefighters were called out to control the flames from the gas, while Connecticut Natural Gas and Eversource responded to shut off the gas and electricity.

As of 11 a.m., crews were still burning off the natural gas that remained in the line. Glastonbury Fire Department said people in the closest house had to leave their home temporarily, but there were no widespread evacuations. Emergency crews did close off streets in the area.

