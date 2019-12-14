Fundraiser for Vanessa Morales hopes to raise money for her family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRATFORD— A community is coming together in hopes of helping the family of Vanessa Morales, a baby girl, who went missing after her mother was brutally murdered.

FOX61 was there when family spoke and said they are still shaken and distraught by the whole ordeal, but came out to a fundraiser held by Joey C’s Boathouse Catina and Grill in Stratford.

Buzzing with conversations one single thought lingered in the restaurant and that is where is 1-year-old Vanessa Morales?

Joseph Catalano the owner of the restaurant said, “Hopefully something can be helped for the return of the baby, Vanessa”

Catalano says in less than a week he gathered Stratford and the surround community together to help raise money for the family of Morales.

Catalano said, “Courtesy is contagious, especially in this time of year so if we can put in an impact – a positive impact on the community hopefully other people can see this and do for other people.”

For nearly two weeks the brown haired-brown eyed baby girl has been missing after officials found her mother Christine Holloway dead just a day after Thanksgiving.

Community member going for the safe return of Vanessa.

Gina Siegel said, “My heart sunk in my chest, I actually looked at my daughters and I hugged them right away and just to think about that poor baby, I just hope anything that we can do helps a little girl get home.

Carmen Rodriguez cane all the way from New Haven and said, “ I feel deep in my heart that they are going to find the baby and that she is alive at least that’s my hope.”

It’s thoughts like this that made the family of Morales want to speak out and make a statement.

Jodi Jacob-Ellis who is Holloway’s Sister In-Law said, “I just want to say thank you to the community for all the love and support and keep praying that little Vanessa comes home to us.”

GOFUNDME: http://www.gofundme.com/f/vanessa-morales