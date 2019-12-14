12 Deals of Christmas
Hartford, New Haven janitors authorize strike if necessary

HARTFORD – Over 500 janitors in Hartford and New Haven voted unanimously, in separate meetings, today to authorize a strike in a contract covering 2,400 janitors in the region.

The janitors’ contract expires at midnight on December 31, and, if no agreement is reached, the union bargaining committee is now authorized to call a strike anytime on or after January 1, 2020.

The janitors clean 170 properties, over 80% of all large commercial buildings, all over the state, from Hartford to New Haven to New London.

 

