Lifetime’s Christmas movie filmed entirely in Connecticut airs Sunday night

HARTFORD -- It was a sunny day back in September, and the windows along Pratt Street were already filled with Christmas decorations.

No, it wasn't a super-early Black Friday deal. Just a bit of movie magic for a Lifetime film shot entirely in Connecticut. FOX61 showed you a bit of that filming back in the fall, and now you can see the finished product.

"Rediscovering Christmas" premieres on the Lifetime channel at Sunday night. Lifetime's summary of the film is:

When Mia (Jessica Lowndes), a talented Boston department store window designer, travels to her family’s Connecticut town to help her sister design the decor for its annual Snowflake Festival Christmas Eve dance, she finds herself at odds with–and later attracted to–the stubborn but kindly Adam, whose grandparents founded the beloved festival 60 years ago.

The movie airs at 8 p.m. December 15th.