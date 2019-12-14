× LSU’s Joe Burrow wins the Heisman

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow takes home college football’s top individual trophy; the Heisman.

Burrow is the first LSU player to win the award since Billy Cannon back in 1959, and the second overall for the university.

The quarterback threw an SEC-record 48 touchdown passes and 4,175 yards this season, leading the Tigers to the SEC title.

Burrow beat out Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts and Ohio State’s Chase Young and Justin Fields.

Transferring from Ohio State in 2018, Burrow is just another transfer quarterback to win the award, joining the likes of Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield.

The Heisman is just another award for Burrow, whom won the Maxwell Award, the Davey O’Brien Award, the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, and Associated Press’ player of the year.

Burrow and LSU take on Hurts and Oklahoma in the semifinal game on December 28th.