× Navy takes down Army in 120th edition of rivalry

The Navy Midshipmen took down the Army Black Knights after a three-game losing streak in the rivalry.

Behind Malcolm Perry’s astounding 304 yard rushing and two touchdowns, Navy grabbed the win 31-7.

Perry is only the fourth quarterback in FBS history to rush for 300+ yards.

Navy hoisted the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for the 16th overall time and leads the overall series 61-52-7.

President Donald Trump was in attendance for the second straight year, and third time since being elected President in 2016.

The president spent one half on the Army side and one half on the Navy side and also conducted the coin-flip at the beginning of the game.

While Army’s season comes to an end, 23rd ranked Navy looks forward to the Liberty Bowl on December 31st where they will take on Kansas State.