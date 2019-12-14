12 Deals of Christmas
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old

New Haven Police hold gun buyback event

Posted 6:10 PM, December 14, 2019, by

NEW HAVEN – New Haven Police held a gun buyback event this afternoon, collecting a grand total of 59 guns.

Six of the guns were Derringer-style handguns, 14 were rifles/shotguns, 38 were pistol revolvers, and one was an assault rifle. In addition, police received seven BB guns and also gave out 20 gun locks.

The event was held at 710 Sherman Parkway and lasted for several hours.

Just last week, Hartford Police also held a gun buy back event, bringing in a total of 76 firearms.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.