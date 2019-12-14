× New Haven Police hold gun buyback event

NEW HAVEN – New Haven Police held a gun buyback event this afternoon, collecting a grand total of 59 guns.

Six of the guns were Derringer-style handguns, 14 were rifles/shotguns, 38 were pistol revolvers, and one was an assault rifle. In addition, police received seven BB guns and also gave out 20 gun locks.

The event was held at 710 Sherman Parkway and lasted for several hours.

Just last week, Hartford Police also held a gun buy back event, bringing in a total of 76 firearms.