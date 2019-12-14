× Newtown wins first state title since 1992 on Sandy Hook’s anniversary

TRUMBULL – On the seven year anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting, Newtown High School wins its first state championship since 1992.

Not only did they win the Class LL title, they won it on a dramatic, last-second, 36-yard touchdown pass.

You cannot make this stuff up.

Jack Street, through the fog and rain, found Riley Ward open down the right sideline and hit his target perfectly.

Then the celebration began.

WOW! Holy crap. Newtown wins the CLASSS LL title 13-7 over Darien I’m the final play Jack Street hits Riley Ward for 36-yard TD #cthsfb Newtown’s first state title since 1992 pic.twitter.com/BfSMc0rNIy — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) December 14, 2019

7 years ago in Newtown, CT was an unspeakably awful day. 7 years to the day, kids from that town and school did this. Sports are amazing sometimes. https://t.co/Tko89MRnSj — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) December 14, 2019