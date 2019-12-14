Periods of rain, heavy at times Saturday, clearing Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures actually rose overnight with rain gradually becoming more consistent. We're looking at a consistent and heavy through the morning--we may have an inch or two of rainfall when all is said and done. Watch for scattered street flooding as our snow pack melts and the storm drains try to keep up. Therefore, a Flood Watch has been issued for Saturday. A Flood Watch means that there a chance for some flooding as we are expecting 1"-2.5" of rain. Watch for sudden ponding on the roads. Keep both hands on the wheel!

The rain will taper to showers, but will be with us most of the day. Cloudy skies, showers, and warm temperatures will be out there with highs in the 50s. We then clear the skies out gradually on Sunday with highs in the 40s to near 50.

There is another chance for a winter storm by Monday night and into Tuesday of next week. It doesn't look like a blockbuster storm but there is a chance for snow and ice accumulation. At this point, there are signals that we may see a period of snow on Monday evening that will change over to wintry mix and rain by Tuesday morning. We'll keep an eye on it!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Periods of rain, some heavy, warm. High: 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 40s.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: Near 40.

TUESDAY: Chance for snow/wintry mix. High: 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid 30s

