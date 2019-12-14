× Police looking for suspect in North Branford bank robbery

NORTH BRANFORD – North Branford Police are looking for a suspect in a bank robbery in North Branford that happened Friday evening.

Police were dispatched to Key Bank at 1715 Foxon Road for an armed robbery.

Upon arrival on scene, officers determined that a white, middle-aged male entered the bank and demanded money by passing a note to the teller. The note included that he had a gun, although no gun was ever displayed.

The suspect then fled on foot with the cash, heading east on Foxon Road.

The suspect was wearing a light-colored, hooded Columbia jacket, baseball cap, jeans, and light-colored sneakers.

The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is giving a $500.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to call North Branford Police.

North Branford Police posted the following to their Facebook page:

