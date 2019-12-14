× Taser deployed in Hartford jewelry store robbery

HARTFORD – A jewelry store was robbed Saturday morning, and police a taser was used in the theft.

The Fine Gold jewelry store, located in a strip mall on William Shorty Campbell Street, just off of Flatbush Avenue, was robbed shortly after 11 a.m. Detectives are still investigating, but police tell FOX61 that a Taser, or similar weapon, was discharged within the store in the course of the robbery.

There are no confirmed reports of injuries. Police are searching for a suspect or suspects.

This is a developing news story; we’ll update you as we get more information.