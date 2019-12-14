12 Deals of Christmas
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old

Taser deployed in Hartford jewelry store robbery

Posted 1:38 PM, December 14, 2019, by

Hartford police officers investigate a robbery of Fine Gold jewelers on Flatbush Avenue, Dec. 14, 2019(Brandon Martinez/FOX61)

HARTFORD – A jewelry store was robbed Saturday morning, and police a taser was used in the theft.

The Fine Gold jewelry store, located in a strip mall on William Shorty Campbell Street, just off of Flatbush Avenue, was robbed shortly after 11 a.m.  Detectives are still investigating, but police tell FOX61 that a Taser, or similar weapon, was discharged within the store in the course of the robbery.

There are no confirmed reports of injuries. Police are searching for a suspect or suspects.

This is a developing news story; we’ll update you as we get more information.

Google Map for coordinates 41.741681 by -72.710700.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.