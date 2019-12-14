× Weather Watch: Tracking Our Next Chance of a Wintry Mix Tuesday Morning

The next chance for a wintry mess is upon us. A storm late Monday into early Tuesday has the potential to bring just about every type of winter precipitation our way. Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain.

WHEN: Overnight Monday into Tuesday, leading to a slippery Tuesday morning commute. The chance for delays is on the table.

WHAT: While the storm may bring some accumulating snow fall at this point it doesn’t look like a blockbuster storm with about 1-4″ on the front side of the system. Snow switching to sleet and freezing rain for most inland locations. Along the shoreline most likely switching quickly to freezing rain/rain.



THINGS TO WATCH: The major concern here is the prolonged period of sleet and freezing rain as temperatures at the surface will be at or just below the freezing point. The snow alone is enough to cause some travel issues but factor in some accretion of ice and it certainly will slow things down a bit.

We’re still a few days out so we’ll continue to adjust as we get closer. You can find the rest of the weeks forecast here.