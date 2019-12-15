× Gas leak causes areas of Collinsville to evacuate

COLLINSVILLE – The Town of Canton Volunteer Fire and EMS Department responded to the area of 104/108 Main Street at 9:37 a.m. for an odor of gas.

Upon arrival, volunteer crews closed off the surrounding roads and evacuated nearby businesses and residential buildings.

In collaboration with CT Natural Gas, Canton’s volunteer firefighters located a leak on the roof of the popular LaSalle Market and Deli.

The leak was capped and all evacuees were permitted to return to their homes and places of business.

There were no injuries reported.